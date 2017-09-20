Doris Marie Fields, 80, of Marion

by

Doris Marie Fields, age 80 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Kindred Community of Marion due to a battle with cancer.

Marie was a good cook, loved to sew, garden and she cared for her 5 children very well.

She was born on December 1, 1936 in Kenton, the daughter of Guy Raymond and Pauline Barbara (Lotz) VanBuskirk. She was one of 10 children.

On August 17, 1956, she was united in marriage to Jonas J. Fields of Ashland, KY.

Marie is survived by her children: Rhonda Houseworth and Karen Roberts both of Marion and Michael Fields and Wesley Fields both of LaRue; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; siblings: Nannette Blevins and Bill (Penny) VanBuskirk both of Marion; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jonas Fields, son Jeff Fields and two grandsons: Shane Houseworth and baby boy Roberts; sisters: Welma Jacobs, Carol Rizer, Ela Hoch and Margaret Willis; brothers: Robert, Dale and Nelson VanBuskirk.

Visitation will be Friday September 22 , 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating ; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Kindred Hospice.

