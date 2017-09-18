by

E. Jodene Carpenter 84 of Marion, died peacefully Friday afternoon September 15, 2017 at the Kingston Residence in Marion.

She was born June 24, 1933 in New Bloomington to the late George and Mary Lois (Kinnamon) Nelson. On September 24, 1976, she married the love of her life, Murray D. Carpenter, and he died September 3, 2009, they are now reunited in heaven.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Adams.

Surviving are her children: Rick Adams of Florida, Randy (Brenda) Adams of Waldo, Thomas (Mary Jo) Carpenter of Galena, Lynn (Ruth) Carpenter of Grove City, Dennis (Cathie) Carpenter of North Carolina, Karen (Brad) Moffitt of Radnor and Amy (John) Cooper of Delaware.

One brother: Ralph (Joyce) Nelson of Asheville

Eighteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren

Jodene was devoted to her family and dedicated her life to caring for them. In her youth, she was a member of “The Singing Lovelies”, who traveled the country performing at various events. She was a former active member of the New Bloomington United Methodist Church and then the Emmanuel Reformed Church near Green Camp, she had also worked for Betty Zane Popcorn Co. and in the cafeteria at the former New Bloomington school. In later years, she volunteered for Turning Point in Marion, and along with Murray were longtime members of the Eagles and Moose Lodges in Marion.

Memorial services will be held Thursday September 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor David Lippert will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call one hour prior to the service beginning at noon at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the Emmanuel Reformed Church at 4234 Green Camp Essex Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302 and or the Salvation Army at 317 W. Church Street, Marion, OH 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com