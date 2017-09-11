Elmer Smith, Sr., 76, of Marion

by

Elmer Smith, Sr., also known as Blue Eyes, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the Kindred Community in Marion. He was 76 years old and currently lived in Marion.

Elmer was born in Flatwoods, KY on April 11, 1941 to the late Edward Smith and Rose Blevins. Elmer worked in foundries but was mostly self employed. He enjoyed painting, working on cars, playing his guitar, dancing, and traveling throughout the United States. Elmer was always ready to hear or tell a good joke and enjoyed a bit of competitive trading among his friends. By far his favorite activity was spending time having fun with those he loved.

Elmer was a loving and protective brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Elmer will be missed by his sister Goldie Jaggars of Somerset KY; his children, Patricia Saffell of Henning, TN, Angela (Brooks) Johnson of Henning, TN, Elmer Smith, Jr., of Ashley, OH and Darrin (Lora) Smith of Ashley, OH, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Elmer was preceded in death by brothers, Edward Smith, Jr., Bobby Smith and twin, Delmar.

Memorial donations may be made in Elmer’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion, Monday, September 11, 2017 from 10 am until 12 noon. A funeral will be held at 12 noon and burial will follow at Chapel Heights Cemetery.

