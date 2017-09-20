Freda Lola Moore, 95, of Marion

by

Freda Lola Moore, age 95, was born on June 7, 1922 and left this world on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Woodside Village Care Center. This day was not only her day to go home to the Lord, but this day was also her own mother’s birthday. She was born to the late Jesse and Blanche Gibson Moore in West Mansfield, Ohio.

Freda was the last surviving sibling out of 14 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Mt. Victory School and went to college where she played basketball and won the championship.

Freda served in the United States Navy for our country. She then married Russell E. Moore and had 3 beautiful children. Later in life, she married Wayne H. Ault but was later divorced.

During her career she worked at Gray’s Drug Store in the Marion Mall, Marion Eastlawn Manor, Marion General Hospital and Verizon Telephone. She also worked for many years at Stone’s Grill on Main Street in Marion before later purchasing it and renaming it to Moore’s Restaurant.

Freda was a member of American Legion Post #584 where she held various positions as an officer. She served a two year term as Commander for the men and was also the President of the Women’s Auxiliary also serving as District President for the State. She also took an active part on behalf of the American Legion at Boy’s and Girl’s State held at Bowling Green State University. Freda also belonged to Marion Moose Lodge #889.

After retiring, Freda loved working out in her garden, canning every year. She also loved “word search” books. But what Freda loved the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She would take them to Cedar Point riding every ride from the roller coasters to the water rides. She would also take them camping to the Ohio State Fair where they would ride the rides before heading back to her camper to make popcorn, watch TV and have pillow fights.

Freda was a loving mother and grandmother and everyone who knew her knew about the jokes she would play and her craziness…..she will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her son; James R. (Patricia) Moore of Delaware, Ohio, her 2 daughters; Irene (Renie) Doolittle of Mt. Gilead and Shirley (Michael) Hogan, her step-son; Sterling “Steve” Moore of Austin, Florida, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a grandson.

Friends may call Thursday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home on Friday at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Claridon Cemetery where military honors will be observed by the Marion County Joint Veteran’s Council.

If desired, contributions may be made in Freda’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Foundation and expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to her family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening Freda’s obituary.