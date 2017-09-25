Gerald “Jerry” “Jiggs” A. Davis, 89, of Marion

by

Longtime Marion resident, businessman and philanthropist, Gerald “Jerry” “Jiggs” A. Davis, age 89, died Friday afternoon, September 22, 2017, at his home in the Primrose Retirement Community.

On January 20, 1928, Jerry was born in Sharon, PA, the son of the late Robert M. and Esther (Goldberg) Davis. He graduated from Sharon High School in the class of 1945, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pennsylvania State College in 1948. During grade school he worked in his father’s grocery store and after college he joined his father in the family’s grocery business and became a partner in the business.

In 1950, Jerry was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army, and upon graduation from the Officers Candidate school in Ft. Benning Georgia, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Infantry. After completion of the Army Parachute School, he received Parachute Jump Wings. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge while serving in the Korean War.

Upon his honorable discharge, Jerry married Betty Lou Freed on August 6, 1953. They shared fifty years of marriage and raised two children: Bonnie Ruth and W. Keith Davis. Betty preceded him in death on April 27, 2004.

Mr. Davis’ business career dates to 1953, when he entered into the family’s jewelry business. In 1959, he became President of May Jewelry Company, a firm founded in 1919 by his father-in-law, Mr. Sol Freed. He ran this business until 1992, and then founded Davis Diamond Designs, which he operated until 2004, when he retired.

Jerry’s impact on the local community was extensive and included serving as Chairman of the Marion Palace Endowment Fund and Vice President of the Palace Theatre. He will be well remembered for his weekly radio commercials, which continually informed citizens of important events and people who contributed to the community.

Jerry was a 25 year member of the MARCA Workshop Board, and with Ronald J. Scharer they developed the first profit sharing plan in the United States for the developmentally disabled. He was an ardent supporter of Telshe Yeshiva in Wickleff, Ohio. Serving on several boards, he was a member of the American Cancer Society Board and the American Red Cross Board. In March of 2006, he was awarded the 27 gallons of blood donor’s pin from the American Red Cross. From the Marion Rotary Club, of which he was a long time member, he received two Paul Harris awards. He was a member of the Marion Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Post #162. Jerry served on Marion CANDO!, as well as boards at Grand Prairie Cemetery, the Central Ohio Symphony, and six years on the YMCA board.

In addition to his many civic endeavors, Jerry was quite proud of being a tutor at Hayes Elementary School. He also was an avid bicyclist and at times in the fall would ride as many as 37 miles at a time.

Jerry was a longstanding member of Temple Israel in Marion and served two terms as president. He was Bar-Bat Mitzvah teacher to 12 students. Jerry and his wife, Betty, donated a Torah to Temple Israel in honor of their son Keith’s Bar Mitzvah.

In memory of his son, Keith, who died in a plane accident in 1975, Jerry and Betty donated the W. Keith Davis Natatorium to the Marion YMCA and funded two scholarships in his name, one at OSUM in Marion and one at the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine. The Maine scholarship was accompanied by the dedication of a classroom at the academy. In addition, they donated a scholarship to the Columbus Torah Academy and one to Hillsdale College.

In 2004, Jerry was honored to receive the Marion Distinguished Citizen Award.

Following his wife, Betty’s death, he established three endowments at the Marion Community Foundation in his wife’s memory for the Well Baby Clinic, for the League of Women’s voters, and for the Marion Food Pantry. Also, through the Columbus Jewish Foundation he established an endowment at OSU Marion for a social work scholarship.

Jerry leaves behind his loving family; his daughter, Bonnie Ruth Davis of Voorhees, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Barbara Freed; brother-in-law, Bertram Freed; nephews: Marc Freed, David Freed, Ross Freed, and Reuben Samson; and a niece, Jamille Freed.

His family can never truly thank or express enough love and appreciation to Leslie and John Beary for their years of constant dedication, love and care for Jerry. They also want to thank everyone at Primrose for their care for Jerry over the past four years.

Services honoring Jerry’s life will be observed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, at Temple Israel, 850 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion. His family will greet friends for an hour prior to his services. Internment with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 850 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302, Marion YMCA Building Fund, 645 Barks Rd E., Marion, OH 43302, or the W. Keith Davis Scholarship Fund, c/o Marion OSUM, Scholarship Fund, 1465 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, is honored to have been chosen to serve Jerry’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.