Gregory W. Thome, 67, formerly of Marion

by

Gregory W. Thome, age 67, of Little River, South Carolina, and formerly of Marion, Ohio, died Thursday, September 7, 2017, at home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

On August 22, 1950, Greg was born in Marion, Ohio, one of seven children of Marian L. (Westrick) Thome Kingsley and the late Kenneth O. Thome. Greg was raised in St. Mary Church in Marion, and graduated from Marion Catholic High School in the class of 1968, where he played football and baseball.

After attending college in Kansas, Greg returned home to Marion, Ohio, where he went to work for GTE. After twenty five years with the company, he retired in 1991, though he continued to work in the telephone industry until 2007.

While working with GTE in Bryan, Ohio, Greg met his future wife, Sherry Groot. They were married on May 22, 1987, and they have cherished their thirty year journey together ever since.

Greg was a free spirit, always open to change and new experiences. His adventures took him all over the U.S., living in Ohio, Kansas, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and for the last four years in Little River, SC. He also was always open to a cold Guinness beer, and a good pizza with family or friends.

Having a love for the outdoors, Greg always gravitated towards water. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming. In his later years, he loved golf and boating. His love for boating began by sailing in Lake Erie with friends.

Greg had a lifelong love of sports, always rooting for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, and he especially loved golfing. He also enjoyed coaching; he was a youth football coach and golf instructor.

“Down to earth” and “easy to talk to”, Greg had a warm open personality that helped him make friends everywhere he went. He “was a hoot,” always keeping everyone laughing with his “amazing sense of humor.”

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Sherry Thome; three children: Tarah (Jason) Osborne, Karli (Donald) Stacy, both of Marion, and Brandon (Laura) Aldrich of Kinder, LA; eight grandchildren: Amariah Thome, Rhiannon Lemke, Makaylah, Logan, and AraBellah Crawford, and Blue, Shay, and Molly Aldrich; three great-grandchildren: Zoey Landon, Laylah Ballinger, and Zander Thome; mother, Marian Kingsley of Marion; two brothers: Kenneth (Cindy) Thome, and Timothy (Kevin Hunt) Thome; four sisters: Peggy (Scott) Graffmiller, Brenda (Dave) Crauder, Denise Thome, and Tina Thome; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 4 p.m., with Celebrant Marvin Hintz officiating. During his service there will be a time of sharing, so come prepared with your favorite memories and stories about Greg. Burial will be observed in St. Mary’s Cemetery Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local church or food bank to help with outreach programs.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Greg’s family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.