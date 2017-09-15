James Arnold Shoffner Sr., 71, of Marion

by

James Arnold Shoffner Sr., age 71, of Marion passed away early Friday morning at his home.

Born in Marion on June 22, 1946 to Earnest and Ruth (Howard) Shoffner, he married the former Jenny Eckard on December 27, 1975 and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister; Mary Holt and a granddaughter; Madilynn Hitchings.

James had worked in manufacturing during his career.

Surviving are his son; James Arnold Shoffner Jr., his 4 daughters; Shannon (Shawn) Richardson, Valerie (Donovan) Hitchings, Carrie (Juan) Gonzalez and Amber (Chris) Reiser, his brother; Earnest (Jessie) Shoffner, his 4 sisters; Ethel (Jim) Ferriman, Dora Fletcher, Ruth Faulkner and Janice Faulkner and his 10 grandchildren; Damon Shoffner, Diamond Turner, Ayanna Turner, Darian Richardson, Layla Gonzalez, Zoey Hitchings, B.J. Richardson, LaShaun Richardson and Marisol Gonzalez.

Friends may call Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home where a celebration of James’ life will begin at 7:00 PM. Interment will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the LaRue Cemetery.

If desired, expressions of sympathy may be sent to his family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening his obituary.