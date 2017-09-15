by

James L. Badertscher, 82, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Kingston Residence of Marion surrounded by those who loved him.

Jim was born in Wayne County to Earl and Cotta (Oberholtzer) Badertscher on May 19, 1935. He attended Jeromesville High School and received his B.A. degree from Kent State University where he met his wife, Doris Rae Shanaberger. They married on Feb. 2, 1958 and had two daughters, Leslie Rindoks, of Davidson, N.C., and Lynn Roush, of Marion.

Jim was an officer of the Theta Chi fraternity and completed his post graduate internship in hospital human resources at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland in 1958. He devoted over 30 years to health care, specializing in administration. He began his career at Lake Forest Hospital in Illinois before moving to Marion General Hospital. He retired after 15 years of service as Vice President at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware. In Marion, he was also the co-owner of the Carpet Talk store.

Following retirement, he was employed by the Marion City Schools for nine years where he worked with severe behavior handicapped students at Marion Harding High School. He is also a longtime member of The Light of the Living Christ Church in Gahanna.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Leslie (Kurt) Rindoks, Lynn (David) Roush; brothers Robert (Barbara) Badertscher, of Michigan, and Rudy (Raenna) Badertscher, of Loudenville; three sisters Betty Murray, of Florida, Joan (Robert) Brinkerhoff, of Wooster, and Judy Lang, of Florida; and five grandchildren: Austin (Rachel) Roush, Spencer (Jonathan) Remoquillo, Megan Rindoks, Alex Rindoks and Cassidy Rindoks.

In their 59-year marriage, Jim and Rae had a profound love that inspired many. They traveled the globe together and embarked on many adventures. Jim was an avid antique watch fob collector and spent his days creating things, including an ornate collection of toothpick structures, beautiful flower arrangements and dollhouses that he constructed with wife at his side. On warm days, he could be found tending one of his many flower beds. It’s where he taught his children how to garden and where he pushed his grandchildren on a swing under a shady oak tree.

His family – who went to him often for a listening ear, his sage advice or quick-witted humor (and sometimes all three) – knows they can still find him there, waiting in the garden.

Visitation will be Monday, September 18, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 10:30AM; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Badertscher family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com