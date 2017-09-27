by

James Vincent Paratore, 96, of Marion Ohio, passed away Saturday September 23, 2017 at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born March 1, 1921 in Sinagra Sicily to Leone and Josephine Taranova Paratore. After the death of his mother in 1927, James came to live in the United States at the age of 8 with his father, step-mother Concetta, brothers and sister. Jim was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago Indiana where he excelled in scholastics and sports, and was inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestlers Hall of Fame. He was Wrestling State Champ in Indiana in 1939 in the 165 lb weight class.

Jim served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps, and later in the US Naval Reserve.

He earned a degree in electrical engineering at Purdue University and was a valued member of their varsity wrestling team. He retired from the Ohio Edison Company in Akron Ohio as an electrical engineer.

He was married to the late Evelyn Hall and they had seven children together. He married Helen Plotner Robbins in Marion Ohio in 1983 and they were married 33 years when she passed away in 2016.

Jim was an avid golfer with five lifetime hole in ones. He enjoyed golfing in Akron Ohio and at their winter home in Naples, Florida and in Marion, Ohio and golfed and worked out at the Marion YMCA until he was in his 90s. He enjoyed cooking and eating his native Italian food.

Surviving him are his children: Deborah Paratore, California, Andrea (Andrew) Borowiec, Akron Ohio, David Paratore, Texas, Ronald Paratore, Akron, Ohio, Patricia Paratore, Virginia, Left to miss him are his other children and their families: Bill (Claire) Robbins, Gahanna Ohio, Judi Olsen, Noblesville, IN, Bob (Dorothy) Robbins, Westerville OH, Kathy (Steve) Brammer, Marion, Phil (Carolyn) Robbins, Marion, Patti Culp (Lonnie Cox), Marion, Maureen (Jeff) Diehl, Marion, Janet (John) Taylor, Marion, Donna (Dave) Freese, Monroe MI, Debbie (Stan) Kennard, Ann Arbor MI, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by his brother Joseph (Midge) Paratore, Haymarket, VA, and sister-in-law Rose Paratore, Schererville, Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his sons Vincent and Martin Paratore, and brother Sam, and sister Jennie.

Jim was a devout member of St. Mary’s Church in Marion Ohio.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10:30am, calling hours will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral; Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary School or Ohio Health Hospice in Jim Paratore’s name.

