Jeffrey Johnson, 52, of Marion

by

Jeffrey Johnson, age 52, of Marion, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at OSU Medical Center after a short illness.

Jeffrey was born in Martin, KY on February 15, 1965 to the late Clair Ralph Ball and Betty (Hall) Johnson who survives. Jeff and his mother moved to Marion when he was one year old. He attended Pleasant Schools graduating in 1983.

Jeff was employed at International Paper in Kenton. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing and camping. He was an avid Buckeye fan never missing and OSU Football game and could often be found watching a NASCAR race on a Sunday afternoon.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Betty; sons, Kyle Johnson of Dublin and Derek (Lorrie) Johnson of Marion; grandson, Andrew Johnson, brother, Clark Johnson III; and great-grandmother, Linda Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeff’s honor to Lifeline of Ohio. To donate please visit lifelineofohio.org.

Private family services will be observed at Green Camp Cemetery with Minister Russell Howard officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel is honored to serve Jeff’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.