Joanna L. Harris, 54, of Marion

Joanna L. Harris, age 54, of Marion, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On December 8, 1962, she was born to the late Irene (Vance) Mitchell, and on March 17, 1979, she married her husband Terry E. Harris, Sr., who still survives in Marion.

Joanna was co-owner of Village Pizza in Caledonia, and she poured her energy and heart into their business. She truly loved her family, and she always did everything she possibly could to make everyone’s lives easy.

She is survived by her husband Terry, Sr.; her son Terry E. (Lindsey) Harris, Jr., of Marion; her brother Frank Mitchell of Texas; her sisters- and brothers-in-law Cindy (Mike) Rinker, Judi (Mike) Calmes, and Jill (Dave) Borland; her grandson Cody Harris; her granddaughter Jaidyn Harris; and her BFF Keisha McCoy.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow at Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.