John Potter, Jr., 64, of Marion

by

John Potter Jr. age 64 of Marion, Ohio passed away on his favorite day of the week (Race Day) Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born April 1, 1953 in Pound, Virginia to the late John Sr. and Margaret (Dorton) Potter.

On July 29, 1975 he married Bonnie L. Tucker, the Love of his Life. They spent 42 wonderful years together.

John was employed by Burbee Bulb Company in the warehouse for many years, in his spare time he loved spending time drag racing his Beretta with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Potter of Marion, his children, Shelley (Fiancée- Brian Baxter) Potter-Curry of Marysville, John (Brandy) Potter of Marion, Jessica (Fiancée- Aaron Kimes) Potter of Marion, six grandchildren, Tre, Brittanie, Sydney, Aaron Jr., Kayden, Kayla, one great grandchild, Brighton, three sisters, Patricia (Paul) Bale of Marion, Betty Paxton of Marion and Priscilla Perry of Marion and his brother in law, Tom Baker. John was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Jennifer Potter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Marion Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com