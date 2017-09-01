You are here: Home / Obituaries / John R. O’Brien, 76, of Marion

John R. O’Brien, 76, of Marion

September 1, 2017 by

John R. O’BrienJohn R. O’Brien, age 76 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at his home.

John was born on August 9, 1941 in Butler, PA, the son of John R. and Tressa (Henry) O’Brien. He graduated from high school and then attended the Marion Technical College. On January 30, 1998, John was united in marriage to Ginger Lee Keysor.

He is survived by his wife Ginger Lee O’Brien; children: Tim O’Brien, Michael O’Brien, Robert (Holly) Mogle and Angela (Jeff) Davis; grandchildren: Jennifer Mogle, Aaron Davis, Corey Mogle, Ashley Mogle, Kelsi Mogle, Maddie Mogle and Anisa Winbourne; 4 great grandchildren and siblings: Margaret, Dick, Patty, Barb and Jim.

John is preceded in death by his parents and son Steven Winbourne.

Services will be held privately.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the O’Brien family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.