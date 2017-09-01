John R. O’Brien, 76, of Marion

by

John R. O’Brien, age 76 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at his home.

John was born on August 9, 1941 in Butler, PA, the son of John R. and Tressa (Henry) O’Brien. He graduated from high school and then attended the Marion Technical College. On January 30, 1998, John was united in marriage to Ginger Lee Keysor.

He is survived by his wife Ginger Lee O’Brien; children: Tim O’Brien, Michael O’Brien, Robert (Holly) Mogle and Angela (Jeff) Davis; grandchildren: Jennifer Mogle, Aaron Davis, Corey Mogle, Ashley Mogle, Kelsi Mogle, Maddie Mogle and Anisa Winbourne; 4 great grandchildren and siblings: Margaret, Dick, Patty, Barb and Jim.

John is preceded in death by his parents and son Steven Winbourne.

Services will be held privately.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the O'Brien family;