Junior L. Wurtsbaugh, 64 of Marion passed way unexpectedly Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born November 24, 1952 in Marion to the late Emmett and Patricia (Smith) Wurtsbaugh. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rocky Wurtsbaugh.

He was married May 4, 1984 to Sandra Kay (DeBolt) Wurtsbaugh, and she survives in Marion. He is also survived by two sons, Brent Wurtsbaugh, Kenton; Jeremy (Alana McCann) Wurtsbaugh, Marion; a daughter, Jessica (Michael) Check, Marion; step-daughter, Kelly Sue (Roger) Davie, Marion; grandchildren, Trena, Travis, Alex, Michaela, Keaton, Aleah and Victor; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (Peggy) Wurtsbaugh; Donnie Wurtsbaugh; and a sister, Ann (Ron) Phillips, all of Richwood.

Junior worked for 17 years at Marblcast in Richwood, followed by 5 years at Goodwil. He last worked for Mid American. He lived his entire life in this area, attended North Union High School and furthered his education and MIC in Marion. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post #605 in Waldo and the VFW Post #3313 in Marion. Junior enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

Graveside services will be Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Claibourne Cemetery with Dean Henderson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com