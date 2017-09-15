Kenneth Hogan, 67, of Marion

by

Kenneth Hogan, age 67 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Ken was born on January 25, 1950 in Marion, the son of Robert L. and Geneva (Peak) Hogan.

Ken was a true patriot, serving his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was awarded a Bronze Star during his time in the armed forces.

He enjoyed watching football and especially following the Cleveland Indians. He collected NASCAR memorabilia and liked to attend car shows.

Ken is survived by his brother Robert L. (Juanita) Hogan and sister Nancy Hogan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Richard Hogan and Patricia Ann Hogan.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

