Lillian Mae Belt, 82, of Marion

Lillian Mae Belt, age 82, of Marion, passed away, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Lillian was born in Climax, Ohio on September 7, 1935 to the late Delbert and Eva Collins. Lillian married the late Donald Fay Belt on June 23, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1998.

Lillian is survived by children, Valerie Sue Pritt of Upper Sandusky, Bryan L. Belt of Marion, Gregory A. Belt of Marion, Linda K. (Keith) Russell of Marion, and Carolyn M. (William) Bowman of Marion; 5 grandchildren, Tasha Belt, Leesa Taylor, Nancy Foos, Justin Russell and Jordan Russell; 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Aubrey, Mariah, Malaki, Rosdasha, Desiree, Aden Fox, and Dominick Loper; and brothers, Dick, Ronnie, George, and Larry Collins.

Lillian was preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Eva; husband, Donald; and siblings, Gene and Mary.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes/DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., from 5 until 7 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2017. An 11 am Funeral service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Lillian’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.