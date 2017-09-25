Margaret Jane Ridge, 96, of Marion and formerly of Richwood

by

Margaret Jane Ridge of Marion and formerly of Richwood passed away suddenly early Friday morning, September 22, 2017 at Marion General Hospital following a wonderful and full life of 96 years, the same day her 24th great-grandchild was born, and she would say “Blessed”.

She was born on the family farmstead in Thompson Township, Delaware County on April 21, 1921 one of three daughters born to the late Frank W. and Mildred (Fryman) Kirk. A graduate of Richwood High School in 1939, she would soon meet and marry Dwight Ridge. Together they shared 38 wonderful years, making a home, raising a family, and operating Green Acres Farm where she resided for 74 years. Sadly, Dwight passed away much too young on June 1, 1978.

A woman of God and faithful member of the Richwood Church of Christ for 82 years, she was also a member of the Fortnightly and Carpa Diem Club Knight Literary Clubs, Child Conservation League, Prospect Garden Club, and Prospect Senior Citizens, where she served as President. Margaret Jane also worked for the Elgin School District, retiring in 1988 after 13 years.

Having a green thumb, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling, and crafts. Active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, she was always ready for the next adventure. She also had a love for sports, especially baseball, which she imparted on to her children and grandchildren. Fair, kind, caring, and humble, she was quiet in nature. Fiercely independent, whether it was operating the family farm after the passing of her husband Dwight or mowing the ditches around the farm into her 90’s, she was steadfast in her spirit and determination. She possessed the largest of hearts and her concern and loyalty for her family, community, and warm smile will long be remembered.

With blessings bestowed, she treasured being surrounded by her large family, family gatherings, and celebrations. Her desire was to be remembered as a good wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and that she will always be.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved children: Sharon (Joseph) Yantis of Kalamazoo, MI, Margaret E. “Peggy” Smith of Marion, Larry (Sue) Ridge of Flushing, MI, Bradley (Kathy) Ridge of Marion, Jacquelyn (Clay) Snyder of Delaware; 13 treasured grandchildren: Sheryl (John) Usher, Jennifer (Garey) Rittenhouse, Michael (Rachel) Yantis, Stephen (Divena) Smith, Megan (Shad) Pollock, Jason (Jenifer) Smith, Kirk (Michelle) Ridge, Brent (Patricia) Ridge and, Ryan (Ashley) Ridge, Kyle (Janay) Ridge, Cory (Kim) Ridge, C. D. “Ridge” Snyder, M. M. “Sophi” Snyder, cherished Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Joseph McNally, Addison, Ellison Rittenhouse, Cody Yantis, Brinnen, R. “Turner” Smith, Avyriel, Hudson, Riggins Pollock, Rider, Beckett, Holt Smith, Ruby, Ethan Ridge, Sawyer, Maddox, Willow, Decker, Margaret, and twins Edith and Aaron Ridge, sister Roberta “Bobbie” (Wayne) Seiter of Prospect, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents and first husband Dwight, she was also preceded in death by her second husband Stanley Beery, son-in-law: Robert Smith in 2009, great-grandchildren: Nash Pollock in 2008, Vivyan Pollock in 2012, grand-son-law Dan McNally in 2005, sister and brother-in-law Katherine and Ted Miller in 2011 and 2006.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Services celebrating the life of Margaret Jane will be held 11:00 am Friday at the Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Rd., Richwood, Ohio 43344, with Elder Jeff Evans officiating, her family will also greet friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Thompson Township (Shoup) Cemetery next to her husband Dwight.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richwood Church of Christ.

