Mary Lou Scowden, 75, of Marion

by

Mary Lou Scowden age 75 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Kindred Nursing Home.

She was born February 6, 1942 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Charles M. and Mary Louise (Ferrin) Honaker.

Mary graduated from Martel High School, was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, past member Topp’s. She was employed at Northern Electric in Galion and retired from General Electric Corporation in Bucyrus.

On July 9, 1967 she married Charles R. Scowden in Martel, Ohio.

Mary is survived by her husband Charles Scowden of Marion, her daughter, Traci (Mike) Neal of Marion, her son, David (Dr. Heather) Scowden of Marion, five grandchildren, Brittani, Courtney, Lyndsey, Adam and Abigail, four brothers, Billy (Mary) Honaker of Marion, Mark (Pat) Honaker of Xenia, Jimmy Honaker of Marion, Glenn (Kay) Honaker of Marion, her sister Carol (Larry) Smith of New Vienna and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Todd Scowden.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 4:30 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion with Pastor Craig Lewis officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at a later date. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topp’s or Ohio Health Hospice or Y-Men’s Organization. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com