Mildred M. Farson, 91, of Marion

Mildred M. Farson, age 91, of Marion, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the DeWolfe House. She was born on May 3, 1926 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of James and Edna Hall.

On August 21, 1943, she married James Robert Farson in New Burn, NC during a weekend visit while he served in the Marines. He preceded her in death in January 2002 after 58 years of marriage.

She is survived by 5 children: Charles (Royce) Farson, Ronald (Patricia) Farson, Meredith Farson, Brenda (Mike) Fogle, and Robert (Tammy) Farson. Seven grandchildren: Eric (Angie), Gary (Deb), Sarah (Chad), Matthew (Monica), Mike (Kristin), Andy (Heather) and Rebecca; and six great grandchildren with two more on the way. She is also survived by her brother Howard (Ida) Hall of Las Vegas, sister-in-law, Betty Curtis of Canal Fulton, brother-in-law Charles (Mary Jo) Farson of Florida and many nieces, nephews, close cousins and friends.

Millie was a member of the Waldo United Methodist Church which she enjoyed attending being with her friends, was an active member of the kitchen committee, a member of Ruth Circle, served as treasurer of the church for several years and served on various other committees. She was a 65 year member of Ohio Eastern Stars.

Thank you to the DeWolfe Place and Kindred Hospice for their care for the past couple of years.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 with calling between 11am – 12am and service at 12 noon at the Waldo United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Waldo United Methodist Church or Kindred Hospice of Marion. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.