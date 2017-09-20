Rick Lynn Chapman, 67, formerly of Marion

by

Rick Lynn Chapman, age 67 of Greenville, NC and formerly of Marion, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville, NC.

Rick was born on October 16, 1949 in Marion, the son of Donald and Joan L. (Maag) Chapman. He graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1967.

Rick was a highly successful inventor and entrepreneur. He held 7 patents and was in the process in acquiring his 8th. He had a passion for different styles of cars and was an avid collector. If you visited his home you would find beautiful pieces of art along with his collection of various butterfly and peacock mementos. Rick was a grand lover of life and lived it to the fullest.

He is survived by his daughter Wendy Yancey; his grandchildren: Tara and Rhett Yancey; mother Joan L. Chapman; brother Terry (Debbie) Chapman and their children Scott (Tammie) Chapman and Stacey Pierce.

Rick is preceded in death by his father Donald Chapman;

Visitation will be Friday, September 22, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10AM with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating; Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, in an effort to delete blood cancer, donations may be made to DKMS.org, an organization Rick was a strong advocate for.

