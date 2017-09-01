Ronald E. “Ron” Blair, 70, of Marion

by

Ronald E. “Ron” Blair, age 70, of Marion, died Saturday morning, August 26, 2017, at the Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation-Community.

On May 28, 1947, Ron was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, one of eight children of the late Eugene and Helen (Jackson) Blair. He graduated from Carey High School.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 7201.

Upon his honorable discharge, Ron returned home to Marion, Ohio, where he married his significant other of many years, Linda Holsinger.

A hard worker, Ron worked for many years as a welder at Iberia Fabrications. He also owned and operated his own tree trimming business.

In his younger days, Ron loved to golf and go fishing. He also enjoyed “playing poker with the boys,” his many family and friends. His favorite pastime was relaxing in his recliner with the clicker in hand.

When asked how best to describe Ron, he simply was “so funny.”

Ronald will be missed by his wife, Linda Blair; his sons: Keith Blair, Joey (Misty) Holsinger, and Carl (Mary) Howard; daughters: Pamela Blair, Amy Eversole, Rhonda (Dennis) Blair-Reed, Tawnya (Ray) Gillem, Wendy (Dave) Darby, Samantha Gamble and Melinda Russell; 29 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; brothers: Raymond Blair, and Rick (Debi) Blair; sisters: Wanda (Manuel) Pedraza, Carol Blair-Stepp, Sandy Blair-Lazza, Margaret (Ron) Niederkor, and Renee (Scottie) Knaul; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 10 – Noon on Friday, September 1, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at Noon with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Ron’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.