Velma Althea Ward James, 95, formerly of Prospect and currently of DeWolfe Place, where she and her family appreciated the care she had received there for the last four years, died Monday, September 18, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born June 4, 1922 in Prospect to the late William and Lillie Maye (Vanest) Ward. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lee W. Evans, her second husband, Donald L. James in 2004, whom she married in 1965, sister, Dorothy Rodman Griffith; brother, Edgar Ward, brother, Robert Ward, as well as an infant brother and sister.

She lived most of her life in Prospect. Velma was a 92-year member of the Prospect United Methodist Church, where she was the oldest living member. After graduating from Prospect High School, she worked at the Scioto Ordinance plant during World War II. Following that, she worked at Dale’s Restaurant and Lauer’s Grocery. Her last thirty years of work were at the Prospect Bank, then National City Bank. After retirement, she was busy working on projects for the Prospect Senior Citizens, which she really enjoyed.

She is survived by a daughter, Joan (George) Norris, Marion; two granddaughters, Kellie Price, LaRue; Sally (Dan) Gorby, Colonial Heights, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Robert McKinniss, Danielle McKinniss, Maggie Daniel, Anna McKinniss, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Prospect United Methodist Church with Pastor Carolyn Christman officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to Prospect Senior Citizens, 318 N. Elm Street, Prospect, OH 43342 and Prospect United Methodist Church, 203 North Elm St., P. O. Box 6, Prospect, OH 43342.

