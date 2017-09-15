You are here: Home / Obituaries / Violet M. Fizet, 93, of Marion

Violet M. Fizet, 93, of Marion

Violet M. Fizet age 93 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was born January 8, 1924 in Prospect, Ohio to the late Homer and Louise (Shuster) Unroe.

Violet was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She owned many different establishments in Marion many years ago, Vidale Inn, Club Admiral and Velmar Bar.

She is survived by her brother, Aaron Unroe of Marion, five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, one nephew and two nieces. She was preceded in death her son, Ronnie Turner and her sister, Vivian Unroe.

The Boyd-Born Funeral is handling the arrangements for the family and graveside services will be held at a later date at Prospect Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

