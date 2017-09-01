by

Virginia E. “Ginny” Carrel, 95 of Richwood, died peacefully August 30, 2017 at Delaware Court Healthcare Center.

She was born January 3, 1922 in Marion to the late Forest D. and Bertha M. (Hood) Cole.

She spent her youth in Marion, graduating from Marion Harding High School in 1940. Soon after, she had the good fortune to meet a fine gentleman from Southeast Ohio, Charles Brooks Carrel, who had come to Marion for work. They were married in 1942, and Brooks died in 1988.

Ginny loved to play euchre and met Leo E. Speicher at a card party in Raymond. They married in 1996. He also preceded her in death in 2004.

Ginny spent the majority of her life in the Richwood Community. She belonged to many civic organizations and social clubs in the area, not just as a member, but also served as an officer in many. She began her working career at Spain’s Five & Dime Store in Richwood. She also worked at Ranco in Delaware and retired after many years from Bull Dog Electric/Siemans in Marysville in 1987. She was a member of Fite Memorial Baptist Church in Marion.

Ginny enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards, shopping and traveling. Her travels took her to most of the lower 48 states, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico and to Europe twice. She loved writing cards and letters to friends and relatives. She had two very dear pen pals, one in Virginia, Hazel Cole, also born in 1922, and the other in Australia, Yolanda Albert, who made several trips to the U. S. to visit and named her daughter Ginny.

Ginny is survived by a son, Gary (Linda) Carrel, Richwood; a daughter, Patty (Rusty) Eagle, Delaware; four grandchildren, Shelley (Brad) Pfeiffer, Kimberly (Mark) Light, Amy Miller and Will Eagle; four great-grandchildren, Brandon (Taylor) Pfeiffer, Lindsey Pfeiffer, Justin Light and Megan Light; three great-great-grandchildren, Ava, Brantley and Brooks Pfeiffer; two brothers, Larney (Sharon) Cole and Richard (Daisy) Cole; and two very special nieces, Nan and Sue Dickerson; also, several step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Stidham, a great-grandson, Benjamin Pfeiffer, and three sisters, Emma Cole, Margaret Dearth and Delores Dickerson.

Funeral services will be Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor David Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood VFW Post 870, P. O. Box 164, Richwood, OH 43344.

