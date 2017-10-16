Audrey Faye Stephens Roecker, 82, of Marion

by

Audrey Faye Stephens Roecker, age 82, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On July 28, 1935, she was born to the late Joe and Ella Marie (Young) Miller, and on October 9, 1954, she married her husband Denver Stephens, who preceded her in death on May 16, 1982. She married her second husband William “Bill” Roecker in 1984, and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Audrey Faye graduated from Martin High School in Martin, Kentucky, and she was a long-time member of the Grand Prairie Baptist Church, attending for over 50 years. She spent over 40 years in the real estate business, beginning in 1977 and continuing off and on for the following years, and she most recently worked for Marvich Realty for several years. She loved her job, and she was still working full time when she passed. She loved her family and friends dearly. Above all else, she just loved people, and she was always positive, described by her family as a ‘giggler’ who could get anybody laughing. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons Greg (Sue) Stephens and Dave (Stella) Stephens of Morral; her sister Darla Hicks of Morral; her grandchildren Tara (Dan) Moore, Cory (Domenica) Stephens, and Ashley Stephens; her great-grandchildren Colten Thacker, Mason Crissinger, Kalib Stephens, Jaelynn Parish, Taylor Roberts, Keyareuh Stephens, Marissa Stephens, Collin Stephens, and Brenda Scott; her step-great-grandchildren Caleb, Karli, Joie, and Kyrha; 48 nieces and nephews; and her special friend Kokie Lynn Dingus.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Denver Stephens and Bill Roecker; her parents Joe and Ella; her siblings Marie Smith, Melvin and Arthur Miller, and Shirley Dingus; her great-grandson Blake Stephens; and two nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11 AM at the Grand Prairie Baptist Church, 4893 Marion-Upper Sandusky Rd., Marion, Ohio, with Pastor Bob Hendrix officiating. Friends and family may call an hour prior from 10 AM to 11 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Prairie Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.