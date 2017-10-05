Barbara Ann Elliott, 66, of Marion

by

Barbara Ann Elliott of Marion passed away peacefully on October 3, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 6, 1951, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to the late George and Mary Laipply. She is survived by her husband Roy Elliott, who she married on December 27, 2001 and her children: Renee (Brian) Yake of Edison, OH, Jason (Virginia) Tanner of LaRue, OH, Ryan (Theresa) Tanner of Marysville, OH, Shane (Jennifer) Holcomb of Marion and her step-daughter Tricia (Rich) Cunningham of Marion. She has 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Ellen (Bob) Haddix of Middletown, OH.

Barbara is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Laipply.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM at Nathan’s Barbershop, 162 West Center St., Marion.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s honor to Heartland Hospice of Marion or to the Elliott family c/o Snyder Funeral Home.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Elliott; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com