Brenda Kay (Lehman) Schenkel, 55 of Marion, died Saturday afternoon October 28, 2017 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born May 5, 1962 in Marion to the late Calvin and Violet “Jackie” (Russell) Lehman.

Brenda had attended Elgin High School, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her cats. Brenda was known to be very protective of her family.

She is survived by her children: Christina (Nathan) Craig of Ridgeway, Ronald Joseph (Nicole) Wolf of Marion and Cyle Brandon Schenkel of Marion.

Grandchildren: Veronica Wolf, Joseph Wolf and Sydelle Lingo

Siblings: Karen (Bob) Freeman of Marion, John Lehman of Meeker, Steve Lehman of New Bloomington and Gary (Pam) Lehman of Richwood

Memorial services will be held Thursday evening November 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Calvin Russell will officiate, friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home in LaRue.

Private family burial will take place at a later date in the LaRue Cemetery

Memorial gifts may be made to the Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter at 326 W. Fairground St. Marion, Ohio 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com