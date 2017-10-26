Buddy J. Marshall, 65, of Marion

by

Buddy J. Marshall age 65 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1952 in Bradley, Ky., to Adam “Buddy” and Opal (Carpenter) Marshall.

On September 9, 2000 he married Peggy S. (Holland).

Buddy was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a truck driver his entire life and was employed at Ryan’s Logistics in Marysville. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, going to flea markets, watching westerns, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and hanging out with his family and his fur babies, Patch and JR.

He is survived by his mother, Opal Marshall of Leslie, Mi., his wife. Peggy Marshall of Marion, Oh., six children, Christy (Hobert) Gilbert of New Bloomington, Gina (Scott) Culwell of Raymond, Oh., Tinna (Bruce) Decker of Larue, Lynn Beveridge of Cardington, Mike (Amanda) Lanning of Marion, Chris (Lori) Beveridge of Marion, 19 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, his sister, Freda (Ferdinand) Salas of Marion, three brothers, Melvin (Rhonda) Marshall of Urbana, Oh., Kelvin (Chloie) Marshall of Marion, Danny Marshall of Mt.Vernon, Oh., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Adam “Buddy” Marshall, his first wife, Cathy (Tromm) Marshall, his grandson, Micheal Lingriel, his son in law, Billy Lingriel Jr. and his daughter in law, Abbey Beveridge.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 1PM at White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1859 White Oaks Road, Marion, Ohio with Rev> Grover Caudill officiating. Burial will take place later.

The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com