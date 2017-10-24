Carl J. Hamm, 58, of Marion

by

Carl J. Hamm age 58 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born April 14, 1959 in Marion, Ohio to the late Hobert and Isabell (Jacobs) Hamm.

On March 21, 1986 he married Karen S. Howe.

Carl worked at various places over the years from Needles Junkyard, Ishida Concrete, Jordan Concrete, Rick’s Concrete and Construction, Hamm’s Rubbish Hauling. But for the past 13 years he has been the owner/operator for KC Rubbish Hauling.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Hamm of Marion, his three brothers, David Hamm of Galion, Roy (Diana) Hamm of Marion, Marion Hamm of Marion, his sister, Susan Murphy of Marion and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A heartfelt thank you all for their thoughts, prayers and support, but especially to Bryanna and JT Hunter, Scott Burlew and Mark Noggle.

Carl was preceded in death by his by his parents, his brothers, Herman, Bob, James, Dale, Harold, Cecil and his sister, Bernice Jordan.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 4 – 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1 PM at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held later at Riverbend Campgrounds.

