Charles Eugene Hebert, 78, of Marion

by

Charles Eugene Hebert, age 78, of Marion, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1939 to the late Theophil and Leona Ann (Rushlow) Hebert.

Charles was a big jazz music listener, and he greatly enjoyed puzzles.

He is survived by his son Charles E. Hebert, II, of Marion; his daughter Sonja Hebert of Marion; his nephews Harvey and Raymond Osborn; his nieces Velma Messenger and Rose West; his grandchildren Branden and Hayden Kinney; 1 great-grandchild; and extended cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Theophil and Leona and his sister Ann Marie Osborn.

A private memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Heart Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.