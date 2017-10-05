Darlis “Kathy” M. Walters, 77, of Marion

by

Darlis “Kathy” M. Walters, age 77, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Presidential Center in Marion.

Kathy was born on September 18, 1940 in Drill, West Virginia to the late Charles Stover and Biddie Osborne.

Kathy was an avid gardener and had a love for the outdoors where she could often be found tanning under the sun. Kathy could cook just about anything and is family famous for her homemade biscuits and gravy. If Kathy was missing, she was sure to be found playing her favorite game, BINGO.

Kathy will be missed by children, Kathy Hutto of Massillon, Ohio, Jeff Harris of Wooster, Ohio, Beverly Rose of Greenville, Ohio, Kimberly Bellville of Marion, Ohio, Steve Bellville of Marion, Ohio, Ramona Lebon of Troy, Missouri, Michelle Baty of Mooresville, IN, and Derek Lebon of Marion; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob, Bill, Rick, Ron, Butch, Tim, Judy, Phyllis, and Tina; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by parents and sister, Beatrice.

Calling will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes/DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion, Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 12 noon until a 1 pm memorial with Celebrant Steve deWeber officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s honor to Heartland Hospice of Marion.

