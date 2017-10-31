Dora Elizabeth Fletcher, 68, of Marion

by

Dora Elizabeth Fletcher, age 68, passed away peacefully early October 29, 2017 while surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Marion, Ohio where she lived with her partner; George Hale.

Dora was born on March 7, 1949 to Earnest and Ruth (Howard) Shoffner and was one of seven children.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, helping her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson and going to the casino with her niece; Sherry Conley. She was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and a second Mom to her nieces; Shannon Freeman and Sherry Conley.

Dora is survived by her partner; George Hale, her daughter; Roni (Tod) Creasap, her grandchildren; Dalton Fletcher and Peyton Creasap, her great-grandson; Taylon Fletcher, her brother; Earnest (Jessie) Shoffner, her sisters; Ethel (Jim) Ferriman, Ruth Faulkner and Janice Saunders, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her dear friend; Phyllis Murphy.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter; Tammy Blair, a brother; James Shoffner and a sister; Mary Holt.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at which time a celebration of Dora’s life will begin. Burial will be Thursday at 2:30 PM in the Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dora’s memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to her family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening Dora’s obituary.