Doug J. Thacker, 63, of Marion

by

Doug J. Thacker, age 63, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

On January 20, 1954, he was born to the late Lowell J. and Virginia (Ruth) Thacker, and in 2002, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he married his wife Ruth A. (Marshall) Thacker, who still survives in Marion.

Doug loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he dearly loved his family. He was known far and wide as a jokester and a comedian.

He is survived by his wife Ruth of Marion; his brother Rich (Bev) Thacker; his sister Roxanna (Harry) Fry; his sister-in-law Venetia; his brothers-in-law John and Sambo; his beloved dog Jenny; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Virginia, his grandparents Donna and James Calbert and Lem and Nora Thacker, his niece and nephew Megan and Matt, and his dog Lucy.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.