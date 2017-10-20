Elizabeth Ann Carwile, 77, of Marion

by

Elizabeth Ann Carwile, age 77, of Marion returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Marion General Hospital, after a brief illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

On August 5, 1940, Ann was born in Marion, OH to the late Delbert James and Bonnie Jean (Wasserbeck) Lichtenberger. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age, growing up and serving most of her 77 years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marion where she served as Sunday School and Bible School Teacher, Choir Director, Organist and was involved with various women’s ministries and bible studies. Her most recent years have been spent worshipping at Marion First Church of the Nazarene, where she attended Sunday School and enjoyed fellowship with the Prime Time group.

Ann graduated from Pleasant High School in 1958 and later attended Ohio Northern University, where she received her teaching degree. She taught three years at Waldo School before she began to start a family. She later taught for a brief time at Marion Business College.

On November 24, 1960, Ann married Robert Lewis Carwile at Trinity Lutheran Church and he survives.

She is also survived by her sister, Janice Rice, Lexington, TN and brother, Douglas (Pamela) Lichtenberger, Marion, as well as daughters Teena (Darl) Snyder, Kirby, OH and Beth (Brent) Houdashelt, Marion and son, Jeff (Patty) Carwile, Marion. Her grandchildren were her absolute joy and they are: Joe and Jennie Snyder, Jenna and Shayna Houdashelt and Andrea and Evan Carwile. She was also blessed with her nephews and special niece, Amy Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Kay Carwile, as well as her brother-in-law, Dennis Rice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s honor to The Salvation Army, St. Jude’s Children Hospital or The Marion First Church of the Nazarene’s Children and Youth Programs.

Vitiation will be held at The Marion First Church of The Nazarene, 233 W. Church St., Marion, Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 11 am until a 1 pm memorial service with Pastor Johnny Edler officiating.

