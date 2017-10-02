Ellery B. Vaughn, 94, of Marion

by

Ellery B. Vaughn, age 94, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at his home.

On November 28, 1922, he was born to the late Leroy and Rillie (Smith) Vaughn, and on December 26, 1942, he married his wife Gladys Elise (Brooks) Vaughn, who preceded him in death on September 19, 2008.

Ellery retired after 40 years with the Eaton Corporation. He was a member of the Whetstone Wood Carvers and of the Senior Bowling League. He loved gardening, he loved people, and he truly loved his family.

He is survived by his daughters Mrs. Rodney (Sandra Kay) Dillinger of Prospect and Mrs. Marvin (Sheila K.) Clark of Beaverton, Oregon; his brother Keven (Lorraine) Vaughn of Livingston, Tennessee; his sister Natalie (Marshal) Parris of Monroe, Tennessee; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Vaughn, his parents Leroy and Rillie Vaughn, his son Ronald E. Vaughn, and his sisters Lucy Newberry and Emma Slagle.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Wilch officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.