Evelyn F. Huber, 91, of Marion

by

Evelyn F. Huber, age 91, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Kindred Community Nursing Home in Marion, Ohio.

On October 6, 1925, she was born to the late Fred Upham and Esther Amelia (Canham) Baker in East Providence, Rhode Island, and on February 26, 1944, she married her husband Francis G. Huber, who preceded her in death on November 18, 2000.

Evelyn lived her life as a homemaker and the dedicated wife of a minister. She attended the Oakland United Methodist Church for years, and she was a member of the adult reading group at the Marion Public Library. She was a talented seamstress, and she adored her grandchildren, especially the little ones.

She is survived by her daughters Estherann (Charles) Grooms of Beavercreek, Rebecca Jo McKinney of Marion, and Sarah (Jeffrey) Hoop of Hamilton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Francis, her parents Fred and Esther, her son Jonathan Huber, her sister Dorothy Maguire, and her brothers Fred, William, Ellery, and James Baker.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial and a committal service will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio, at 3 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.