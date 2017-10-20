Everett Friend, Sr., 90, of LaRue

by

Everett Friend, Sr., age 90, of LaRue, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Marion Manor Nursing Home.

On April 2, 1927, he was born to the late Elroy Friend and Dorothy (Barnhart) Friend Blagg, and on April 24, 1950, he married his wife Dorothy Mae (Miller) Friend, who preceded him in death on August 3, 2017.

Everett was a member of the White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church, and he proudly served his country with the United States Army during World War II. He retired from his position as a sheer operator at Armco Steel after 30 years of work.

He is survived by his daughters Eva Mae (Robert) James of LaRue and Sarah Ann (Geoff) Oats of New Bloomington; his son Everett (Kelli) Friend, Jr., of LaRue; his brother Danny Friend of LaRue; his sisters Darlene Endicott of Marion, Janice Severtt of Marion, and Reba Layne of Prospect; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents Elroy and Dorothy, his grandson Christopher McGinniss, five brothers, and three sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church, 1859 White Oaks Rd., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place at 1 PM at the church with Reverend Grover Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery with military rites presented by the Marion Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Good Sheppard Food Bank or OhioHealth Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.