Fredericka M. “Fritzie” Nelson, 90, of Marion

Fredericka M. “Fritzie” Nelson, age 90, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On December 26, 1926, she was born to the late Cleveland H. and Louise A. (Wendt) Johannes, and on June 20, 1948, she married her husband Alden Nelson, who preceded her in death on March 24, 1998.

Fritzie was a graduate of the Immanuel Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, and she worked for many years as a registered nurse at Marion General Hospital and various doctor’s offices. For many years, she worked as a reception desk volunteer at Marion General Hospital. She was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, and she was an auxiliary charter member of VFW Post #7201. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sharing stories with other RNs, and camping trips.

She is survived by her children Carol Columber of Marion, Denice (John) Best of Houston, Texas, Joyce (Eric) Peterson of Dublin, Ohio, and Brian (Patricia) Nelson of Sunbury, Ohio; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alden, her parents, and her sisters Louise Hagen and Clara Loesch.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Emanuel Lutheran Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Twig Council Fund of the Marion General Hospital Foundation or the Radio Fund at the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.