Gloria May (Swick) Miley, 95, formerly of Marion

by

Gloria May (Swick) Miley, age 95, formerly of Marion, was granted her heavenly wings late Wednesday evening, October 18, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Croton surrounded by her loving family.

On May 5, 1922, Gloria was born in Lima, Ohio, the only daughter of four children of the late Leo E. and Mildred May (Kennedy) Swick. As she was growing up, they moved to Marion as a family, where she graduated from Marion Harding High School.

Gloria was swept off her feet by a young soldier with dimples, Robert L. “Bob” Miley, whom she married on April 3, 1945, in the Epworth United Methodist Church parsonage. Together they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage and lovingly raised three children, Robert E., Candy and Kathleen. Bob preceded her in death on April 9, 2007.

During her younger years in Lima, Gloria worked at Woolworth’s and White Haines, and she has fond memories of supporting the soldiers as a Canteen Girl during WWII. After moving to Marion, she again worked at Woolworth’s and White Haines, and also at the Salvation Army until they started their family. After caring for her family as a homemaker, Gloria returned to work at Dr. W. Neil Price’s dental office for 18 years.

A woman of faith, Gloria was a member of the Waldo United Methodist Church, where she donated her time and talents, and sang in the choir. Formerly, she was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. For her children, she also was a proud Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader.

Filled with unconditional love, Gloria heart and home was always open to children. She also took in countless animals over the years, including dogs, cats, rabbits, goats, chickens, and ducks. She took in everything but the pony Kathy always wanted. She also had a deep appreciation for nature, especially her birds and flowers.

An appropriate word to describe Gloria would be “selfless.” She had a great sense of humor. She also loved a good game of Scrabble, Skip Bo, cards, etc. with her family and friends.

Gloria’s heart overflowed with love for family, who were by far and away her proudest achievement, her “Legion of Merit.” She loved get togethers with “The Little Old Ladies of Waldo” and holding her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her positive spirit, seeing the best in everyone and everything, with her favorite saying being; “I am so blessed.”

Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Robert E. (Carol) Miley of Marion, Candy S. (William) Peak of Westerville, and Kathleen A. Miley of Croton; three grandchildren: David (Patty) Miley, Karen (Justin) Bisso, and Angela Peak; 8 great-grandchildren; a brother, N. Eugene (MaryLou) Swick of Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including husband and parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Peak; and two brothers; Leo Swick Jr. and Wayne Swick.

Her family will greet friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the Waldo United Methodist Church (address below). Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dewey Kugler and Rev. Gerald Frazee officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officecenter Place, Suite 100, Gahanna, Oh 43230, Waldo UMC, 141 S Marion St, Waldo, OH 43356, or to a charity of your choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Gloria’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.