Grace Vivian Coulson, 106, of Marion

Grace Vivian Coulson, age 106, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

On January 25, 1911, she was born to the late John and Edith Josephine (Miller) Bechtel in Forest, Ohio, and on December 13, 1930, she married her late husband William Wayne Coulson.

Grace was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, and she spent 10 years working as a cook for Marion City Schools. She was known as a great homemaker, and she enjoyed crocheting many things throughout her life.

She is survived by her son Donald E. Coulson of Marion; her daughters Sherry (Roger) Vanderpool and Linda Brown of Marion; her sister Mary Lou Foos of Largo, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Wayne Coulson; her sons Robert E. Coulson, Larry F. Coulson, and William W. Coulson, Jr.; and her sisters Gladys Weber, Rachael Shuck, Helen Camp, and Nancy Boganwright.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 9 AM to 10 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 AM at Patterson Cemetery in Forest, Ohio, with Reverend Bill Middleton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.