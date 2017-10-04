Hester Mae Fabiny, 68, of Marion

by

Hester Mae Fabiny age 68 of Marion, Ohio went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 30, 2017 at her residence.

She was born January 12, 1949 in Marion, Ohio to the late Richard Walter and Dorothy Mae (Dome) Malone.

On September 8, 1967 she married Vincent J. “Joe” Fabiny, he preceded her in death on November 23, 2008.

Hester was a member of Kirkpatrick Church of Christ and retired from Marion Flowers Shop after 30 years as office manager.

She is survived by her daughters, Michele Lynn Fabiny of Marion, Rebecca Jane (John) Fabiny Scott of Marion, her brother, Walter (Meridith) Malone of Caledonia, her sister, Pat Arthur of Hardeeville, South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

No calling hours will be observed, a private family graveside will be held at a later date.