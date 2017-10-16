by

Hilda Fay (Penix) Gilliam, 68 of Richwood, died Friday, October 13, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

She was born March 27, 1949 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late James Melvin and Iretta (Conley) Penix. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rosetta Fay Ross, a brother, Ed Penix, and a sister, Loretta Evans.

On November 24, 1967 she married Estill Lee Gilliam in Wise County, Virginia and he died May 18, 2000.

She lived most of her life in Marion, and moved to Richwood in the last few years. She attended the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. She was very crafty, and enjoyed making flower arrangements and quilting. Hilda was a loving sister and aunt who loved life and loved her dog, Bruiser, aka Brew Brew, who will miss her very much.

She is survived by her siblings, Roy Melvin (Rona) Penix, Richwood; Patricia Ann (Mark) Anderson, Brooksville, Florida; Gary Lee (Robin) Penix, Salt Lake City, Utah; Debby Jo (Carey) Hughes, Richwood; Ella Mae Davis, Richwood; Judy Kay McElroy, Richwood; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the family, in care of Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, P. O. Box 122, Richwood, OH 43344, to help with final expenses.

