Imogene Ruth Riggs Gaskins, 94, of Marion

Imogene Ruth Riggs Gaskins, 94, passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at Goldsboro Assisted Living.

Imogene was born in Ironton, Ohio on November 24, 1922 to the late Ralph Riggs and Goldie McConnell Riggs. She was married for 59 years to her late husband, Joseph Leo Gaskins and to her late husband, John Reynolds. Imogene had been a member of the Pythian Sisters in West Virginia and was a member of Central Christian Church in Marion, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. in the Marion Cemetery in Marion, OH.

Imogene is survived by her children, Sharon O’Dowd Jones of Goldsboro, Amy Jo Hesson and husband Randy of Marion, OH and David William Reynolds of Galion, OH; grandchildren, Patrick O’Dowd and wife Jala, Molly McEldowney and significant other, Mike Endicott; great-grandchildren, Brittany Warrick, Donovan McEldowney, Kelsey O’Dowd, and David Anderson and wife Natasha; great-great-grandchildren, Jadon, Aria, Chloe, Aleigha, Addison, and Adlee. She is also survived by her brothers, Bill Riggs of Pennsylvania and Dick Riggs and wife Gerrie of Ohio.

In addition to her parents and step-mother, Eleanor Riggs, Imogene was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ruth Reynolds; her grandson, Michael Ustaszewski; great-great-grandchildren, Trinity and Serenity Warrick; sister, Helen Berzel; and brothers, Jack Riggs and Charles Riggs.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Alzheimer’s Research, 1305 Navaho Drive, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.