Jerald F. “Jerry” Fairchild, 84, of Richwood

by

Jerald F. “Jerry” Fairchild, age 84, of Richwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at his residence. On May 5, 1933, he was born to the late Harlan Fairchild and Mary Thomas Fairchild Mochel in Marion, Ohio.

He graduated from Harding in 1951 and proudly served our country as a Marine. Jerry was a farmer, ran Fairchild Ford Tractor Sales for over 10 years in Marion, and was the proud owner of a furniture store for over 30 years. He was a crew member of Dick Greer Racing, a member of Moose Lodge #889, and a member of the Pleasant Lions Club #5440.

He is survived by his sons Jerald (Nicole Dailey) Fairchild II and Jeff (Shannon) Fairchild; his daughter Jennifer (Todd) McQuistion; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister Anna (Dick) Greer; and Peggy Wiley, his long- time companion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and his stillborn daughter.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 6 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Friends may gather from 5 to 6 PM prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.