John J. “Junior” Hersman, 93, of Marion

by

John J. “Junior” Hersman age 93 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Kingston Residence of Marion.

He was born October 19, 1924 in Powell, Ohio to the late Rev. John H. and Beulah J. (Bright) Hersman.

On January 14, 1997 he married Eva C. Grate, she survives in Marion.

John was a U.S Army Veteran serving during WW II, he was formerly employed at the Marion Power Shovel for 23 he and retired from Ford Motor Company in Sandusky, Ohio after 19 ½ years. He was a longtime member of Dayspring Wesleyan Church.

He is survived by his wife, Eva C. Hersman of Marion, three grandchildren, John K. Jones of Texas, Thomas A. Jones of Marion, Kimberly (Brynn) Adkins of Marion, five great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Neal, Tyler Jones, Lauren Jones, Samuel Haines, Joshua Haines, his sister, Dorothy Dodrill of Vinton County, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Carolyn Jones, two brothers, Eugene Hersman and James Hersman.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 6 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion Mt. Gilead Rd. Marion, Ohio at 10AM with Pastor Charles Osborne III and Rev. Gene Grate officiating. Burial will take place at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron, Ohio. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com