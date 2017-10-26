Katheryne B. “Katie” Henry, 43, of Marion

by

Katheryne B. “Katie” Henry was released from her earthly chains Tuesday evening, October 24, 2017, at the Marion General Hospital following a battle with breast cancer. She was much too young, only 43.

On May 27, 1974, Katie was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of three children of Paula (Reynolds) and the late William “Randy” Bender, who died on duty as a state trooper when Katie was young. She graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1992, and attended college at the Ohio State University.

During college, Katie reconnected with a young man she went to high school with, Michael Henry, and the two of them were married on May 10, 1997, at the St. Paul Episcopal Church. They have cherished their twenty years together.

Following school, Katie worked as an EMT with Stofcheck’s Ambulance Service and she was a receptionist at Rejuvenations for several years, until she became a mother and wanted to remain home to care for her sons, Alex and Brady. “Her boys were her world”, and she loved everything about being there for them. She fought her cancer with everything she had, to be there as long as possible for her sons.

Deep in faith, Katie was a member of the BSF Bible Study Group at the Cornerstone Alliance Church, where she recently was honored to become a member.

Traveling as often as she could, Katie had a few places she absolutely loved to visit. One was their family cabin at Epworth Heights in Ludington, Michigan, where she enjoyed going back in time several times every summer to enjoy peace and quiet with her family. Another favorite of Katie’s was Paris, France, where she loved taking in all the sights and sounds. One of a kind, Katie was a strong, fiery and independent woman who was not afraid to let you know how she felt. She also loved to have fun and make the most of every experience.

Most important of all to Katie was her family. Her heart overflowed with love for everyone in her large extended bunch.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Henry; two sons: Alex Michael and William Brady Henry; mother, Paula (Rick) Nicolosi; five siblings: Rebecca Beeney, Lori (Stephen) Wold, Julie (Kent) Nicolosi-Smith, Aaron (Jennifer) Nicolosi, and Andy (Kristin) Nicolosi; 12 nieces and nephews: Tristan, Zachary, and Nathan Beeney, Katheryne Rose and Jessalyn Wold, Ethan Smith, Joe and Allie Nicolosi, Madison and A.J. Nicolosi and Eric and Rachel Harbaugh; father-in-law, Jack (Pam) Henry; mother-in-law, Deb (Mike) Cooper; sister-in-law, Lisa (Jeff) Harbaugh; grandmother, June Bender; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Including her father, Katie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Trevor Beeney.

Her family will greet friends from 3 – 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27, at the Cornerstone Alliance Church (address below). Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel and GUNDER/HALL Chapel, are honored to have been chosen to serve Katie's family