Lily M. Jolliff, 92, of Marion

Lily M. Jolliff, age 92 of Marion, passed away on Sunday October 22, 2017 at the Marion Manor Nursing Home.

Lily entered into this world on February 9, 1925 to the late Lloyd and Elsie (Bumgarner) Riffee in Marion, OH. On November 27, 1943, she married the late Ernest P. Jolliff in Richwood, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Elsie (Bumgarner) Riffee; her husband: Ernest P. Jolliff; her brother: Dale Riffee; her daughter: Sandra Sue (Ron) Rosica and her sisters: Alice King, Joanne Strambi and Opal Jolliff.

Lily will be missed by her son: Thomas (Debbie) Jolliff of Marion, OH; her sister: Edith Roush of Mt. Gilead; her six grandchildren; her five great grandchildren; her one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend and caregiver: Sherry Schleigh

Friends and Family can come to honor Lily’s life on Thursday October 26, 2017 starting at 5pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 27, 2017 starting at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Reed officiating. Burial follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

