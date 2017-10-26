Lois Elizabeth Beringer, 84, of Marion

by

Lois Elizabeth Beringer, age 84 of Marion, passed away on Thursday October 19, 2017 at the Presidential Center of Marion.

Lois entered into this world on October 20, 1932 to the late Bryan and Winnie (Combs) Jett in Blackey, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her sister and her three brothers.

Lois will be missed by her son: Rick McCardle of Marion, OH; her daughter: Judy Wasley Kraft of Riverview, FL; her sisters: Greta Mae (John) Blankenship of Prescott, AZ, Sue (Bob) Short of Marion, OH, Phyllis Burroughs of Marysville, OH and Betty Lou Jett of Marion, OH; her three grandchildren: Kenneth and Gena Wasley, and Elizabeth Scroggins; and their three great grandchildren: Dylan Michael Rowsey, Devon and Laura McCardle.

Friends and Family can come to honor Lois’ life on Saturday October 28, 2017 starting at 9am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion. A graveside service will follow at the Price Cemetery with Brother Dennis Adkins.

