Lucille A. Almendinger, 91, of Marion

Lucille A. Almendinger, age 91, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. On May 31, 1926, she was born to the late Harley and Chloe (Delong) Berry, and later, she married her husband James Almendinger, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Lucille was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, and she retired from the Marion Power Shovel after spending 30 years in the accounting department.

She is survived by her niece Nancy Boswell.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents Harley and Chloe, three brothers, and three sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11 AM at Prospect Cemetery.

