Martha E. Jolliff, 97, of Marion

Martha E. Jolliff, age 97, of Marion, passed away Sunday morning, October 29, 2017, at the DeWolfe Place.

Martha was born in Marion, OH, on November 17, 1919, to the late Carl and Edith Smith. She graduated from New Dover High School in the class of 1937.

In 1938, Martha married the love of her life, George W. Jolliff. The two were united in Marysville, Ohio at the Springboro Baptist Church.

Martha was a devoted employee of Fulfillment Corp. as a printer. After 35 plus years, she retired at the age of 72.

As the longest living member, Martha attended the Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed the Holy Tears and her Sunday school class and was a member of the ladies club there.

A fan of sports, Martha enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football. She loved the Buckeyes even going to the 1976 Rose Bowl game. She would also watch the Indians and the Reds when they were on TV. In her earlier years Martha also liked to bowl in various leagues. Later in life she visited and enjoyed activities with her friends at the Senior Center.

Left to cherish her memory includes her children: Jeff Jolliff of Richwood and Debra (Barry) Neagles of Marion; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Jolliff of Delaware; grandchildren: David (April) Boblenz, Kristi (Dustin) Feliciano, Kelly (Adam) McMahan, Jeremy (Amanda) Jolliff, Matt Jolliff, Brad (Clair) Jolliff, and Jessica (Jay) Wampler; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son: Roger L. Jolliff, grandson: Chris Jolliff, and sisters: Helen L. Hull and Carol Jean Bowdre.

Her family will greet friends on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Trinity Baptist Church from 4 to 7 PM. A service to celebrate her life will be held there on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at 11 AM with Elder Phil Harbolt officiating. Burial will follow in Claiborne Cemetery in Richwood.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Baptist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Martha's family